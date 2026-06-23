Russell’s Viper Found At Mumbai Metro BKC Station; Snake Safely Rescued, Metro Services Unaffected

Mumbai: Commuters at Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Bandra-Kurla Complex station saw an unexpected guest on Tuesday morning when one of India’s deadliest snakes turned up near an entry gate. According to reports, it was a Russell’s viper, known for its potent venom, spotted at the A5 entry-exit point of the underground BKC station at around 7.45 am. The sighting of the snake left passengers and staff fearful, though forest department officials moved immediately to contain the situation.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) confirmed that the reptile was located in the entry-exit area before rush hour peaked. The rescue personnel were called in immediately, and the snake was captured without anyone being harmed. Despite the drama, the MMRC stated that the train operations ran on schedule and there was no impact on passenger services.

The wildlife experts noted that the timing was no coincidence, since with monsoon rains flooding underground burrows, snakes and other creatures are increasingly being forced into residential blocks, offices and construction sites across Mumbai.

Snake Spotted Near A5 Gate, Quickly Contained

According to an MMRC statement, the viper was first seen close to the A5 entry-exit point of the underground station. “As a precautionary measure, the area was immediately secured, and station operations continued safely without any disruption to passenger services,” the corporation said, adding that preventive steps were being put in place to reduce the chances of a repeat.

Advertisement

On information, a trained wildlife rescuer, Atul Kamble, reached the spot soon after and secured the 2-2.5 foot reptile and removed it from the premises. Following Forest Department guidelines, the Russell’s viper was later released into a suitable natural habitat away from populated areas.

Notably, Russell’s vipers are among India’s most venomous snakes, and their appearance in crowded public spaces raises genuine safety concerns. The rescuers who handled the BKC case warned that the monsoon often drives animals out of their usual shelters. As burrows fill with water, creatures seek drier ground, which increasingly means metro stations, malls and building basements.

Advertisement

After the rescue, the team held an awareness session for metro staff and workers. They explained how to respond after a snake is sighted and outlined actions to avoid that could escalate danger for both humans and animals.