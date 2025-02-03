Russia Imposes Temporary Flight Restrictions Amid Security Concerns Post Drone Attack

Moscow: Russia on Monday imposed temporary restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures at several airports, including Astrakhan, Kazan, Ulyanovsk, Nizhnekamsk, and Saratov, due to heightened security concerns. According to Artem Korenyako, a representative of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, the flight restrictions took effect early Monday morning, aiming to ensure the safety of civil aircraft operations.

Korenyako asserted, "Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety, which remains the top priority.” The restrictions follow reports of a drone attack in the Astrakhan region. Ukraine claimed responsibility for it following the attack.

Astrakhan Governor Igor Babushkin stated that Ukraine launched a drone attack overnight, targeting facilities in the region. "Electronic warfare and air defence systems operated as intended. There were no casualties," Babushkin said on his Telegram channel.

In another development, the Vice Governor of Russia's Primorye Territory and former Commander of the Tiger volunteer unit, Sergei Efremov was killed while returning from a combat mission. Regional Governor Oleg Kozhemyako described Efremov as "an outstanding person with a kind heart, a strong-willed leader and an organiser".