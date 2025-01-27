Russia-India Ties Based On ‘Special and Privileged Partnership’: Putin Extends Republic Day Wishes

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 76th Republic Day. Putin on Sunday said that Russian-Indian relations are based on "special and privileged strategic partnership" and hoped that the two countries will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas.

"Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership," Putin said. “I am confident that we will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas, as well as constructive interaction in international affairs,” he asserted.

Putin praised India's achievements in socioeconomic, scientific, technical, and other fields, noting that the country has gained well-deserved authority in the international arena. He also acknowledged the Indian Constitution, which came into force 75 years ago, as the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India.

The Russian President expressed his confidence that the strong partnership between Russia and India will continue to grow, meeting the fundamental interests of both nations and contributing to a fair multipolar international order.

Russian President Putin is expected to visit India this year as part of the established framework for reciprocal annual engagements between the leaders of the two nations. The dates for his visit will be finalised in early 2025.