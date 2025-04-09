Russia Invites PM Modi for Victory Day Parade

Updated April 9th 2025, 13:16 IST
New Delhi: Russia has invited PM Modi to the Victory Day Parade on May 9. Modi visited Russia in July 2024 last year and that was his first trip in nearly five years.
Russia has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.
Moscow has invited the Indian Prime Minister to attend the May 9 ceremony. Rudenko told Russian news outlet Tass that the invitation has already been received and that arrangements for the visit were being made.
“It's being worked out, it should be this year. He has an invitation,” Rudenko said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024 last year, his first trip to Russia in nearly five years.
During his last visit, Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India. Putin has previously accepted Modi's offer to visit India. However, the specific dates of Putin's visit are yet to be confirmed.
PM Modi and Putin keep their regular communication, speaking on the phone every few months. The two leaders also meet in person, often on the international events that shows India and Russia's strong relations.
Published April 9th 2025, 13:16 IST