Russia Invites PM Modi for Victory Day Parade

New Delhi: Russia has invited PM Modi to the Victory Day Parade on May 9.

Russia Invites PM Modi

Russia has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

Moscow has invited the Indian Prime Minister to attend the May 9 ceremony. Rudenko told Russian news outlet Tass that the invitation has already been received and that arrangements for the visit were being made.

“It's being worked out, it should be this year. He has an invitation,” Rudenko said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024 last year, his first trip to Russia in nearly five years.

During his last visit, Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India. Putin has previously accepted Modi's offer to visit India. However, the specific dates of Putin's visit are yet to be confirmed.