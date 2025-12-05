Russia Offers Localised Production Of 5th Gen Su-57 Stealth Fighter Jets, Drones To India

New Delhi: Amidst speculations that India will seal a deal to procure Russian 5th Generation Su-57 Stealth fighter jets, Russia has offered localised production of the aircraft. Rostec, Russia's state-owned defence conglomerate, has announced that it is ready to set up a production line for the Su-57 fighter jets in India. In addition to this, Moscow has also offered the localisation of Russian UAV production in India, including Lancet drones. The announcement came up during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India.

The defence experts have stated that with the fresh proposition from Moscow, India’s defence procurement is buzzing. Rostec's announcement came after the India‑Russia summit, which concluded on Friday in Delhi. The offer, presented by Rostec chief Sergey Chemezov, is beyond a simple purchase as it includes a phased transfer of technology that would see the aircraft built at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) facility.

As per reports, Chemezov stated that the initial batch of jets would be delivered from Russia while a localised assembly line is established, with the ambition of delivering the first 20‑30 aircraft within three to four years and eventually completing a full order of 70‑100 planes by the early 2030s .

The experts stated that Russia's proposal to India promises to bring the Su‑57E into Indian skies with a 40‑60 % localisation target, giving Indian engineers access to source codes, stealth‑material know‑how and advanced avionics. It also offers a technology‑sharing package that could accelerate India’s own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, providing real‑world experience in low‑observable airframe construction and next‑generation radar systems. Lastly, the deal is being pitched as a more independent alternative to the American F‑35A, which the United States is also courting as part of a strategic push in the Indo‑Pacific .

Localisation Of Russian Drones Production On Table

As per reports, alongside the fighter‑jet package, Russia has also offered to extend its cooperation to unmanned systems. The Russian officials confirmed that the localisation plan covers the production of the Lancet strike drone in India, which would give the Indian armed forces a domestically built, high‑precision weapon while further deepening the defence‑industrial partnership. The offer also includes the transfer of engine technology, sensors and low‑signature materials, all of which are said to be completely acceptable to Indian demands .

It is being said that following the signing of a pact on the proposal, HAL’s Nashik plant could become a hub for both fighter‑jet and UAV manufacturing, strengthening a deeper skill base in India’s defence sector. The experts suggested that the prospect of building a fifth‑generation platform on home soil, added with the ability to produce advanced drones domestically, adds to India's efforts to modernise its air force and seek greater self‑reliance.

India's Reactions To The Offer

The Indian defence analysts have welcomed the offer, noting that it aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. One of the retired IAF officials described the offer as a game‑changer, pointing out that it would allow India to acquire a fifth‑generation platform without being wholly dependent on foreign suppliers for critical components. He added that the joint development of avionics and stealth systems could give a big boost to the AMCA programme, which is still in its early stages .