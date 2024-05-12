Advertisement

Gurugram: The police have arrested a Russian national from Badshahpur here and have recovered LSD and charas from his possession, officials told PTI on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested Mikhailuk, a native of Russia on Friday night from the Golf Course Road, they said. The police recovered 0.25 grams of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 250 grams of charas from his possession, they said.

The accused is being interrogated to find the drug trail. The team is also verifying his visa and passport, a senior police officer said. An FIR was lodged against Mikhailuk under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sadar police station. Further investigation is underway, he said.