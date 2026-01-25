Rusted AK-47 Rifle Found In J&K's Rajouri, Security On High Alert

Rajouri: A rusted AK-47 rifle has been recovered from a water body in the Sunderbani Area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Sunday. No terror angle has been linked to the recovery yet, police added. However, according to sources, security forces were alerted following the recovery of the unidentified weapon.

Preliminary reports suggest that the weapon is old and may have been carried to the location by the flow of a nearby stream. Security personnel have been deployed to investigate how the weapon surfaced, according to the police.

According to police sources, the rifle is suspected to have been linked to a terrorist who was killed in an encounter in the vicinity, back in 2021. During the operation being referred to, three terrorists were killed, but only two weapons were recovered at that time, police said, suggesting that the rifle recovered presently can possibly be the third missing firearm dating back to that encounter.

However, conclusive reports revealing the exact sequence of events that led to the weapon being found have not been ascertained yet, and are likely to be disclosed only after further investigation. More details are awaited as the probe remains underway following the recovery of the weapon.

Advertisement

This comes barely a week after another identified object, namely a balloon with the inscription of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), was found in Poonch district, amid already aggravated conditions along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army had also opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone earlier this month.