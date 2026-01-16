'Sab Tirath Baar Baar, Gangasagar Ek Baar': Millions of Devotees Take Holy Dip

South 24 Parganas: Millions of devotees took a holy dip in the Ganges River at Gangasagar on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Thursday. After bathing in the Ganges, the devotees offered prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram. A large number of Naga Sadhus also arrived at the Gangasagar Mela (Fair), and devotees were seeking their blessings.

This year, for the first time, Mahamandaleshwars from Tarapith, Kamakhya in Assam, Deoghar, and the Kinnar Akhara of Delhi have also visited the Gangasagar fair. Many devotees repeated the tagline "Sab tirth baar baar, Gangasagar ek baar", which means the benefits gained by visiting all other pilgrimage sites can be obtained by bathing at Gangasagar just once.

Sadhu plays a shankh at Gangasagar Mela

TMC Minister of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose told ANI that the experience of taking a dip in the Ganges River is always great. He also shared details on the fire safety arrangements at the premises. The TMC Minister of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services further emphasised that all the state government's arrangements had been praised.

He claimed that he spoke with some of the visitors regarding the arrangements. He stated that there were no major issues and that the situation at the premises was under control. According to him, many people from inside and outside the country came for the holy dip at the site.

A pilgrim offers prayers in the holy Ganga River

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The experience of taking a dip in the Ganges River is always great. In Rudranagar, we have 18 fire stations for this Mela (fair). 7 outside the premises and the other 11 temporary fire stations. For this mela, more than 450 officials are working here to ensure fire safety. Ensuring safety is my duty, and I will fulfil it. There are no big issues until now; 1 to 2 incidents have occurred, but it's okay. The situation is under control. Many people have arrived from abroad. Mostly, people appreciate the arrangements. I have talked with 1 and 2 people, and they said that our government's arrangements are good."

Sadhus at Gangasagar Mela

Speaking to ANI, a Sadhu (sage), referring to himself as Naga Baba, said that for many generations, various spiritual gurus from different generations have visited this Mela. He mentioned that their group also visits the fair every year and enjoys their time there while taking a holy dip in the Ganges River. Regarding arrangements, he said that, as sages, they have nothing to complain about, as their only goal is devotion to God.

Naga Sadhu