Sabarimala Gold Theft: 4.5 Kgs Of Stolen Temple Gold Sold In Karnataka

After the Special Investigation Team (SIT) launched a probe into the allegations of stolen golden from the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, Republic Kannada has learned that 4.5 kilograms of gold was stolen from the holy site.

The incident involving stolen gold from Sabarimala temple came to light after the SIT recovered gold coins and 400 grams of gold from a Ballari-based jeweller. However, sources have informed Republic Kannada that the stolen gold is to the tune of 4.5 kilograms. A major chunk of the stolen gold has yet to be recovered.

The SIT investigation, led by SP Sasidharan traced the stolen gold to jeweller Govardhan, owner of Roddam Jewellery in Ballari. Cash worth around ₹2,00,000 was also seized from the home of the prime suspect, Unnikrishnan Potti, in Pathanamthitta.

According to investigators, Potti and Govardhan had developed a friendship at the Sri Rampura Ayyappa Swamy temple, where Potti, presenting himself as a Sabarimala priest, participated in rituals and later sold the stolen gold.

The probe also revealed the presence of a broader network. The Chennai-based Smart Creations allegedly transferred some of the gold to middlemen, including one named Kalpesh, acting on Potti’s instructions.

Potti, who is based in Bengaluru, had also worked at a local temple. Officials noted that some of his sponsored works at Sabarimala were funded by individuals in Karnataka.

Currently, he is the prime accused in two different cases involving the disappearance of gold, firstly, from the Dwarapalaka plates, another, from the Sreekovil door frames.