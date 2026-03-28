Sabarimala Gold Theft Case: Kerala LoP VD Satheeshan Alleges LDF 'Govt Providing Full Protection to Accused'

Ernakulam, Kerala: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, slammed the ruling LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Sabarimala gold theft case, alleging that the Kerala government is providing full protection to the accused.

The Kerala Assembly LoP claimed that LDF leaders were involved in the theft of Swami Ayyappa's gold. He further claimed that the accused were able to secure bail only because the charge sheet was not filed on time.

"Why is the party (CPIM) not taking action against the accused in the Sabarimala gold smuggling case? It has been found that party leaders stole even Ayyappa's gold. The accused were able to come out only because the charge sheet was not filed. For whom is the CPM protecting them? A major accused is still a District Committee member of CPIM. Is the party afraid that the names of Ministers will be revealed? The government and the party are providing full protection to the accused; the Chief Minister must answer..." said Satheesan.

Satheesan's remarks regarding the Sabarimala gold theft case came ahead of the Kerala Assembly election. With elections around the corner, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while giving a clarion call for the United Democratic Front's (UDF) campaign for the polls, targeted the Left Democratic Front (LDF) over the Sabrimala gold theft case, saying that the Left has "not even spared God."

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Addressing a public rally in Kozhikode on March 25, Kharge said, "The LDF government did not even spare God. They stole gold from the Sabarimala temple. What can one expect from such a government and such a party? This government has completely failed to arrest people, and the CM is not caring that the Sabarimala gold has been stolen. They should be punished. Instead of punishing, he is giving them a chance to come out of jail," said the Congress leader.

Earlier on March 4, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted bail to Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President A Padmakumar in the Sabrimala Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) sculptures theft case.

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Additionally, in January, the Kollam Vigilance Court granted statutory bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer Murari Babu. The court granted bail after 90 days had elapsed since his arrest, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file charge sheets within the stipulated period.

Murari Babu was the second accused in the case concerning the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates, and the sixth accused in the case related to the alleged loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframes. Unnikrishnan Potti, a former helper and the sponsor of gold-plating works at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, was also granted bail in the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols case. He was the main accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case.