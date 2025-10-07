Sabarimala Gold Theft Row Disrupts Kerala Assembly For Second Day, Question Hour Cancelled

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly once again witnessed noisy scenes on Tuesday as the opposition created a ruckus during the Question Hour over the Sabarimala gold plating controversy. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the High Court's recent observation in the case was "shocking," noting that the court had found the Dwarapalaka idol was sold at an inflated price and that lakhs of devotees were deceived.

"The Devaswom Board has cheated lakhs of devotees. The Devaswom Minister should resign, and the Board should be dismissed. The government must announce its stand on the issue today," Satheesan demanded.

Law Minister P Rajeev responded that both the Devaswom Board and the Minister had welcomed any investigation. "The opposition's drama rejecting the High Court's decision is narrow-minded," he said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh accused the opposition of losing faith in the higher judiciary.

"They have faced continuous setbacks in court. Just yesterday, the Supreme Court told them not to bring their political games here. They fear the Assembly, they fear the people, and they fear discussion," he said, adding that the member who faced the setback was not even present in the House.

Amid the uproar, Speaker Shamseer urged the opposition not to cover his face with banners, saying they could have submitted an urgent motion notice instead. "The government is ready for a discussion. The court has already ordered an SIT investigation. What more can be done beyond that?" he said.

With the protest continuing, the Question Hour was cancelled as Assembly proceedings remained disrupted. The Kerala assembly also witnessed continued protests and disruptions over the Sabarimala alleged gold theft case on Monday. The Opposition created an uproar over the issue, which led to Shamseer cancelling the Question Hour and adjourning the House temporarily.

On Monday, the Kerala High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged theft of gold from Sabarimala temple, while also directing that the investigation be confidential and no information be leaked. The investigation will be led by former Superintendent of Police S Sasidharan, and overseen by Crime Branch chief Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H Venkatesh. The team will consist of three inspectors, including cyber experts.