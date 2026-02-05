Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft: Unnikrishnan Potti Secures Bail In Second Case; Kerala LoP Expresses Dissent

Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple gold theft case prime accussed Unnikrishnan Potti was on Thursday granted bail in a second case, clearing the way for his release from jail. The Vigilance Court in Kollam granted him statutory bail in the case related to the alleged pilferage of gold from the temple's door frames, after the 90-day deadline for filing the charge sheet lapsed. Potti was arrested in October 2025.

Arguments in the bail plea concluded on Wednesday. Potti had earlier obtained statutory bail in the Dwarapalaka case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is yet to file charge sheets in either case. Potti is accused of misappropriating gold from the Dwarapalaka idols, the sanctum sanctorum, pillars, and door frames of the Sabarimala temple. Three other accused, former administrative officer Murari Babu, former executive officer Sudeesh Kumar, and former administrative officer S Sreekumar, have also been granted bail.

The SIT has intensified efforts to secure prosecution sanctions against nine accused in the case. As the accused are employees of the Travancore Devaswom Board, sanctions are required from both the board and the State government. Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan reiterated his claim that the investigation into the alleged Sabarimala gold heist is "moving dangerously off course," alleging that the government is shielding the accused.

On the Opposition MLAs protest outside the Assembly said, the LoP said, "The protest is unfolding both inside and outside the Assembly. As we have repeatedly warned, the investigation into the Sabarimala gold heist is moving dangerously off course. All the accused who should be behind bars are walking free, while those who ought to be arrested remain untouched. It is alarming that the probe is not extending to all the key individuals involved. These accused appear to be those most important to the CPI(M) and to the government itself."

He accused the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, of "knowingly allowing illegal intervention in the investigation", attributing it as the reason for the accused being granted statutory bail despite denials by the High Court and Supreme Court. "If the investigation reaches them, the government will collapse, and it is precisely with this fear that the Chief Minister's Office is interfering. When we say the Chief Minister's Office, we mean the Chief Minister knowingly allowing illegal intervention in the investigation. As a result, all major accused persons, including those denied bail by both the High Court and the Supreme Court, have now been released on statutory bail," the LoP stated.

He further stated that the investigation is "at a dead end", adding that the case is fading without any due “meaningful investigation reaching its logical conclusion.” "There is no active investigation. The looted ornaments have not been recovered, crucial evidence has not been collected, and the investigation is at a dead end. In the end, Kerala is being forced to watch one of the most shocking and shameful incidents, the Sabarimala gold heist, fade away without any accountability, without any arrests, and without any meaningful investigation reaching its logical conclusion," Satheesan said.