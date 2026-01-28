'Sabka Ladla Chala Gaya': Sister Supriya Sule Breaks Down In Tears After Ajit Pawar's Death

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule broke down in tears as she met members of the Pawar family in Baramati, Maharashtra, following the demise of her cousin Ajit Pawar, who met an untimely death as his chartered plane crashed on Tuesday.

Sule, the daughter of former CM Sharad Pawar, was seen deeply emotional as family members gathered to mourn the loss in Baramati. She was seen hugging her family as she lamented, saying, “Sabka ladla chala gaya (Everyone's beloved has gone).” Earlier, she had written on her WhatsApp status that she was “devastated” by the tragic death of Ajit “dada”.

Notably, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule are part of the rival factions of NCP. In 2023, Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP by breaking away from his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP to form another faction of the party and join the Mahayuti alliance.

NCP MP Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, also broke down while meeting her family members. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde met Sunetra Pawar in Baramati to express their condolences.

Ajit Pawar, the 66-year-old Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died when his plane crashed on Tuesday morning. The aircraft, a Learjet 45 operated by a private aviation firm, was on a scheduled flight from Mumbai to Baramati when it met with the accident during the landing phase. Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati for official engagements.

The aircraft was carrying five people, including Ajit Pawar, two accompanying personnel, Avish Jadhav, Personal Security Officer (PSO) and one flight Assistant Pinki Mali, and two crew members. The crew including Captain Sumit Kapoor the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and the First Officer, Sambhavi Pathak.