‘Sack Atul Subhash’s Wife’: Netizens Demand Action From Accenture After Bengaluru Techie’s Suicide

New Delhi: The suicide of 34-year-old Bengaluru-based engineer Atul Subhash has ignited widespread discussions on social media about the plight of men in India and the need for judicial reform. Subhash, a senior IT executive, left behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video before taking his life. In these, he accused his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, her family, and a family court judge of harassment and injustice.

Following a complaint from Subhash's brother, Bikas Kumar, the Bengaluru police have filed an FIR against Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania. The charges include sections 108 and 3(5) of the BNS.

Public Outrage Targets Accenture

A wave of anger has been directed at Accenture, where Nikita Singhania is employed. Social media users have flooded platforms demanding her immediate dismissal. “Dear Accenture, you have 24 hours to fire the murderer of Atul Subhash. Your time starts now.” Another demanded, “Accenture, remove this woman from her position immediately", an X user shared.

Prominent journalist Nupur J Sharma also joined the conversation, stating, “The wife should be arrested and jailed. The judge who mocked and refused to deliver justice must be prosecuted and impeached. What is wrong with society downplaying the death of Atul Subhash?”

She added, “Laws enabling extortion and harassment that drive men like Atul Subhash to such extremes must be urgently reformed.”

In response to the escalating backlash, Accenture’s official X account was locked, limiting public interaction. However, its Indian handle remains publicly accessible, though it has not issued any statements on the matter.

The Call for Change