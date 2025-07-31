Sacred Piprahwa Relics Of Lord Buddha Successfully Repatriated To India After Government Efforts

Updated 31 July 2025 at 22:35 IST
New Delhi: The sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, believed to be linked to his mortal remains, have been successfully brought back to their rightful home, India, from Hong Kong following concerted efforts by the Government.
Discovered in 1898 by British civil engineer William Claxton Peppe in Uttar Pradesh's Piprahwa, these relics are among the most significant archaeological findings in India’s history.
Enshrined by followers of the Buddha around the 3rd century BCE, the Piprahwa relics hold profound spiritual value for the global Buddhist community and symbolise India’s ancient wisdom and heritage.
Originally slated for auction in Hong Kong in May 2025, the sacred artefacts were secured by the Ministry of Culture through decisive intervention, underscoring the Government’s unwavering commitment to cultural preservation.
The successful repatriation of Lord Buddha’s relics marks a landmark in cultural diplomacy, exemplifying how strategic public-private partnerships can safeguard global heritage.
Speaking on the historic return of the relics, Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “The return of the Piprahwa Gems is a matter of great pride for every Indian. This is one of the most significant instances of repatriation of our lost heritage and would not have been possible without the vision and initiative of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
The return of the Piprahwa Gems reaffirms India’s role as a global steward of peace, compassion, and the timeless values espoused by the Buddha.
The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to reclaim and celebrate Bharat’s ancient cultural and spiritual legacies from around the world.
The sacred relics will be formally unveiled during a special ceremony and placed on public display, allowing both citizens and international visitors to pay homage to these rare and revered artefacts.
The repatriation effort was made possible through an exemplary public-private collaboration between the Government and the Godrej Industries Group.
Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Vice Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group, stated, “We are deeply honoured to contribute to this historic moment. The Piprahwa gems are not just artefacts, they are timeless symbols of peace, compassion, and the shared heritage of humanity. Our partnership with the Government of India reflects our deep commitment to preserving cultural legacies for future generations.”
