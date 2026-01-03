Sacred Start To The Year: Mukesh, Nita & Anant Ambani Offer Prayers At Somnath Temple, Donate Rs 5 Crore

Somnath: As the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, the Ambani family gave a divine start to 2026 with a sacred visit to the revered Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Anant Ambani offered prayers and performed rituals at the iconic temple, continuing their long-standing tradition of seeking blessings before embarking on new personal and professional endeavours. The Ambani family's visit was another example of their faith and devotion in navigating life's journey.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Mukesh Ambani, along with wife Nita Ambani and son Anant Ambani, performed ‘Jalabhishek’ and offered worship materials and clothes, praying for peace, well-being, and prosperity across the nation. The family's devotion was palpable as they sought blessings from Lord Shiva, the revered deity of the Somnath Temple.

The family's visit was also marked by a generous donation of Rs 5 crore to the temple trust, which will be used for supporting the development of pilgrim facilities and other welfare initiatives. The gesture reflects the Ambani family's resolve to give back to the community and promote spiritual growth.

Ambani Family's Tradition of Devotion

The Ambani family's visit to Somnath Temple was a private affair, with only a few select officials and temple authorities present. The family was seen performing various rituals, including the ‘Jalabhishek’, and offering prayers at the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The divine atmosphere of the temple, integrated with the family's devotion, created a truly unforgettable experience.

Advertisement

Notably, the Rs 5 crore donation made by the Ambani family will be utilised for the development of modern facilities for pilgrims and other welfare projects at the Somnath Temple. The donation will help support the temple's activities and promote spiritual growth among devotees.

The Ambani family's visit to Somnath Temple is an annual tradition, showcasing their deep-rooted faith and devotion to Lord Shiva. The family's visit was an inspiration to many, outlining the importance of spirituality and community service in everyday life and an example for others to follow.

Advertisement

Somnath Temple: Place Of Spiritual Significance

Located on the coastline of Gujarat, the Somnath Temple stands as an eternal symbol of devotion and spiritual growth. As one of the 12 revered Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva, this magnificent temple attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists every year.

The Somnath Temple's history is a story of resilience and devotion, with the temple being destroyed and rebuilt multiple times. The original temple is believed to have been built by the Moon God, Somraj, with gold, and subsequently rebuilt by Ravana in silver, Krishna in wood, and Bhimdev in stone. The temple has faced numerous invasions, including the infamous destruction by Mahmud of Ghazni.

Architectural Marvel

The current temple, rebuilt in 1951, showcases the Chalukya style of architecture, with intricate carvings and sculptures. The temple's shikhara (spire) rises 150 feet, crowned by a flag that is changed three times a day. The temple complex also features a stunning ocean view, with the sound of waves adding to the serene atmosphere.

The Somnath Temple is considered a sacred site, with the temple's Jyotirlinga believed to be self-manifested and holding immense spiritual power. The pilgrims flock to the temple to seek blessings, perform rituals, and experience the divine energy.