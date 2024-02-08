Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:58 IST
Bengal Sadhu Attack: 12 Arrested After UP Sadhus en Route to Gangasagar Lynched by Mob
Mob assault on Sadhus in Kashipur that triggered national outrage led to the BJP demanding an investigation, citing parallels with the prior Palghar incident.
Purulia, WB: Following the incident in which three Sadhus from Uttar Pradesh, en route to Gangasagar, were lynched by a mob in Purulia, 12 people who were arrested on Saturday, according to reports, have now been subsequently presented to the Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court. The victims, including a father and two sons, were on their way to ‘Gangasagar Mela’ when a mob attacked them, as per police reports.
The incident, captured in a viral video, has sparked outrage nationwide, with some equating it to the incident in Palghar, Maharashtra, where Sadhus were attacked and lynched by a mob. Adding to the grim situation, the Sadhus were reportedly beginning their journey when the mob, fueled by rumours, subjected them to brutal beating and vandalism. The police from Kashipur station intervened to rescue them.
Crime to be Hindu? BJP Demands Probe into Purulia Mob Violence
The incident has drawn attention from the Purulia district BJP, demanding an impartial investigation. Questions arise about the police's presence as the mob attacked the saints. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised the West Bengal government, stating that it seems to be a 'crime to be Hindu' in the state. He pointed to the involvement of individuals linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the attack, drawing parallels with previous incidents.
The Vice President of Purulia District BJP, commenting on the incident, stated, "Three saints, one of their cooks, and their car driver were severely beaten after coming to Bengal from Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the rumour spread that three saints were abducting minors, they were attacked by the mob." The seers, a father, and two sons were on their way to Gangasagar Mela, having rented a car from Uttar Pradesh. Despite the presence of the police, an agitated crowd assaulted the saints, prompting the Purulia district BJP to demand an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident.
BJP State President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, too in a tweet, expressed, “Sadhus en route to Gangasagar were stripped and beaten by criminals linked to TMC, echoing the Palghar tragedy. Under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule, a terrorist like Shahjahan gets state protection while sadhus face violence. Being Hindu is a crime in WB.”
The BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, while addressing the incident, questioned if this is 'Palghar part 2'. He said, "Today, the manner in which Palghar part 2 was seen in WB, Purulia, the way saints were beaten brutally and mercilessly by the goons of TMC." Poonawalla further inquired, "Is it a crime to be Hindu?" Additionally, he highlighted that if saints are being assaulted, it shows the deteriorating security situation in the state.
Purulia Police Reacts
Published January 13th, 2024 at 09:39 IST
