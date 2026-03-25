Safeguarding Identity, Delivering Development: BJP Confident of Crossing Majority Mark in Assam- Pabitra Margherita

As Assam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita laid out the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core agenda in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. Emphasising continuity, delivery, and cultural protection, Margherita asserted that the party is entering the electoral battle with confidence built over a decade of governance.

At the heart of the BJP’s campaign, according to Margherita, lies the commitment to safeguard Assam’s cultural identity, heritage, and the interests of its indigenous communities. He stated that these concerns are not merely electoral slogans but form the ideological backbone of the party’s governance model in the state. “We are fighting this election on safeguarding culture, heritage and the interests of indigenous people,” he said, underlining that the party sees Assam’s unique identity as non-negotiable.

Development, he added, remains the second pillar of the campaign. Highlighting the BJP government’s performance over the past ten years, Margherita pointed to what he described as consistent delivery on promises made to the people. From infrastructure expansion to welfare schemes, the party believes it has established credibility that will resonate with voters. “Development is a key agenda as it has been delivered as promised in the last ten years of BJP rule in the state,” he remarked.

Addressing one of Assam’s most sensitive and long-standing issues, Margherita acknowledged infiltration as a major concern. However, he framed the issue within a broader diplomatic context, noting that India maintains cordial relations with its neighbouring countries. He emphasised that several complex issues have already been resolved through diplomatic channels and expressed confidence that similar approaches will continue to address concerns related to infiltration. “We have solved many issues through diplomatic channels — it will continue on infiltration too,” he said.

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He also highlighted that measures have been taken to address issues like encroachment of Satra lands, safeguarding its culture etc.

On the socio-economic front, Margherita highlighted a landmark achievement of the current government — the granting of land rights to tea garden workers. Calling it a historic step, he said it addressed a demand that had remained unresolved for nearly two centuries. The move, he suggested, reflects the government’s intent to bring long-marginalised communities into the mainstream of development and dignity.

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Margherita also pointed to the sustained engagement of the central leadership with Assam. He noted that both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have made multiple visits to the state and will continue to do so during the election season and beyond. This, he argued, demonstrates the importance the central leadership attaches to Assam’s development and political stability.

When asked about electoral projections, Margherita refrained from giving a precise figure but expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects. Referring to the majority mark, he said, “The magic number is 64, and we will get it comfortably like we have retained in the past two terms.”