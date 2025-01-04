Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor: Sahibabad-Anand Vihar Stretch Launch Tomorrow, What You Need To Know

Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate another stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor on Sunday. The new stretch will be operation from Sahibabad to Anand Vihar station. The Delhi-Meerut corridor is India's first Rapid Rail Transit System project with its aim to provide world class public transport to the common citizens. The RRTS corridor is also known as NAMO Bharat train. Ahead of the launch tomorrow by PM Modi, security has been heightened in Ghaziabad. The corridor's first priority