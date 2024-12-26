Sahibzades' Courage and Sacrifice are the Pillars Behind India's Strong Democracy: PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted courage of Sahibzades during the 'Veer Baal Diwas,' saying that their courage and sacrifice are the pillars behind India's strong democracy | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the courage of the Sahibzades during the 'Veer Baal Diwas,' saying that their courage and sacrifice are the pillars behind India's strong democracy.

PM Modi was addressing an event at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’

"Sahibzades' courage and sacrifice are the pillars behind India's strong democracy that India is proud of today," he said.

"Today, we are participating in the program of the third Veer Baal Diwas. Our government started celebrating this day to commemorate the valour and sacrifices of the Sahibzades," PM Modi added.

On this occasion, he congratulated the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar during his address.

"Today, 17 children of our nation are receiving the award in sectors like bravery, innovation, science and technology, sports and art. They have shown how capable the youth and children of India are. I congratulate them and their families. Today, I will remember when Sahibzades sacrificed their lives," PM Modi said.

He sheds light on the lives of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, remembering their courage against the Mughal Empire.

"Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were young, but their courage was higher. Sahibzaade neglected the Mughal Empire and tolerated their torture...This day of Veer Baal Diwas teaches us that no matter how difficult the times are, nothing is bigger than the country and its interests, PM Modi added.

"Every work done for the country is bravery; every child and young man living for his country is 'Veer Balak.'" This year the day is more special as it is the 75th year of the formation of our constitution. The energy of the youth has played a big role in the growth of India. India's youths have participated in every revolution," he stated.

While highlighting the achievements of the country's youths, he said, “From startups to science and from sports to entrepreneurship, our youths in the country are bringing revolution in every field.”

Earlier, PM Modi also met and interacted with 2024 recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children, in seven categories, for their exceptional achievements at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

PM Modi on January 9, 2022, announced that December 26 would be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' as a tribute to the courage of Sahibzades (Guru Gobind Singh's sons) and their quest for justice.