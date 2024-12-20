'Sahitya, Sur, Shakti': Republic Bharat 'Sangam' Summit Opens Amid Vedic Chants

Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Republic Bharat kicked off the 'Sangam' Summit with Vedic chants, welcoming and expressing gratitude to the guests and audience.

Republic Bharat is hosting Sangam - Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158. The event brings together figures from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform.

Celebrities to Join Republic Bharat Sangam

Several distinguished personalities are expected to attend the Republic Bharat Sangam. The guest list includes Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, actor Anupam Kher, singer Swati Mishra, poet Anamika Ambar Jain, Kathak dancer Dr Sonal Mansingh, humorist Surendra Sharma, actor Raghubir Yadav, actor Annu Kapoor, and many more.

Live Streaming of Republic Bharat Sangam 2024

You can watch the Republic Bharat Sangam 2024 live through the following platforms:

- R. Bharat Live TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

- R. Bharat Website: https://www.republicbharat.com

- R. Bharat YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicBharat](https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicBharat