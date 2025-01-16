Saif Ali Khan-Kareena's Maid and Man Who Stabbed Actor Had an Affair? What She Told Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured in a knife attack at his Bandra residence in Mumbai during the early hours of Thursday. The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a medical procedure. The attack occurred around 2:30 am, while Saif Ali Khan and their children were at home. Following the attack, Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a medical procedure for his injuries.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena's Maid and Man Who Stabbed Actor Had an Affair?

Mumbai Police started an investigation into the shocking incident and suspected a possible connection between the intruder and Saif’s maid. The police are questioning the maid to reveal possible links between her and the alleged attacker.

According to the sources, when that person entered the house, the maid saw him and started shouting, after which Saif Ali Khan, who was present in the house at that time, reached there. After which a scuffle occurred and the maid got hurt on her hand.

According to the Mumbai police, no person is seen coming or going on the CCTV. The police are recording the statement of the maid.

Investigators revealed that no trace of the attacker was visible in the CCTV footage for two hours before the attack, leading them to believe the intruder might have entered the house well in advance.

The police are questioning staff members, including the household help, to uncover more details about the assailant’s identity and motive. Sources said the maid's relationship with the attacker is being probed as part of the investigation.

Mumbai Crime Branch Forms 7 Teams for Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Probe

Reports indicate that the Mumbai Crime Branch has assembled seven teams to investigate the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan. Initial CCTV footage reveals that no one entered the premises within the two-hour window leading up to the attack. Investigators suspect the assailant might have already been inside the building. CCTV analysis remains underway as the investigation progresses.

Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Multiple Stab Wounds

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at 3:30 am after being stabbed multiple times by an unidentified assailant at his Bandra residence, according to the hospital's COO, Dr. Niraj Uttamani.