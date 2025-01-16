Published 12:18 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Actor Out of Danger, Recovering at Hospital
On the health condition of Actor Saif Ali Khan, his team issued an official statement
Saif Ali Khan Health Update: On the health condition of Actor Saif Ali Khan, his team issued an official statement saying, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident..."
