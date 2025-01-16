Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At His Home: Political Leaders Express Concern, Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Mumbai: At around 2:00 am today, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his residence by an intruder in a burglary attempt. The actor who is currently being operated at the Lilawati Hospital and is out of danger, has been receiving a lot of love from his colleagues and fans. Several political leaders have also also been expressing concern and have wished Kareena Kapoor Khan's husband a speedy recovery.

Take a look at the political reactions as politicians react to Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident…

‘Attack on Saif Worrisome’: NCP (SP) Supriya Sule

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday expressed concern over the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his home in Mumbai and termed the incident as "worrisome". Sule, who is a friend of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan's family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe. Sule spoke to Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor over phone in the presence of mediapersons at Baramati in Pune but declined to share details of the conversation. The NCP (SP) leader also enquired with Karisma Kapoor on how the intruder got inside Khan's house. "Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police," Sule told reporters.

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Saif Ali Khan A Speedy Recovery

Former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal has expressed shock on Saif Ali Khan being stabbed and has wished the actor a speedy recovery. Arvind Kejriwal's post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) reads, “Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time."

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At His Bandra Home, Hospitalised In Lilawati Hospital

At around 2:00 am today, Kareena Kapoor's husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed with a sharp object by an intruder, at his residence. The actor has been taken to Lilawati Hospital in Mumbai and has been hospitalised. As per latest reports, the actor's health is currently stable and out of danger. He's in the operation theatre, a team of specialised doctors are doing surgery.

Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 am. Uttamani said that Saif has six stabs and two are deep; off this, one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain anesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

Family Issues Official Statement

The official statement by Saif Ali Khan's team reads, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.”

Another statement has been issued by team Kareena Kapoor Khan and it reads, “Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”