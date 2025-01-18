sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal | 90-Hour Work Week | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy | RG Kar Verdict | Maha Kumbh | TikTok | Suchir Balaji |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Part of Knife Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan Recovered By Mumbai Police From Actor's House

Published 22:54 IST, January 18th 2025

Part of Knife Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan Recovered By Mumbai Police From Actor's House

A part of the knife used for the attack in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has been recovered from actor's Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police informed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Saif Ali Khan attacker spotted buying headphones
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder post Wednesday midnight at his Bandra residence | Image: X

Mumbai: A part of the knife used for the attack in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has been recovered from actor's Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police informed on Saturday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:54 IST, January 18th 2025