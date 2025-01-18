Published 22:54 IST, January 18th 2025
Part of Knife Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan Recovered By Mumbai Police From Actor's House
A part of the knife used for the attack in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has been recovered from actor's Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police informed.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder post Wednesday midnight at his Bandra residence | Image: X
Mumbai: A part of the knife used for the attack in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has been recovered from actor's Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police informed on Saturday.
