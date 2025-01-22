Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Sanjay Nirupam Questions Actor's Quick Recovery, Inconsistencies in Police Probe

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam raised questions over the Bollywood actor's quick recovery and the Mumbai Police's investigation into the case.

Saif Ali Khan was allegedly attacked on January 16, with doctors stating that the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches into his back, and he underwent surgery that lasted six hours. He was discharged on January 21.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network in the case, Nirupam said, "...The questions that I want to ask are harmless. I am not opposing it, but I am just a little shocked. We have all sympathies for Saif Ali Khan and his family...When the attack happened, doctors said that the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside his back and was in surgery for 6 hours. All of this happened on 16th January and on the 21st he walked out all fit from the hospital. So I just want to ask the Medical fraternity if is this possible. The opposition questioned the Mumbai police and officials. And if questions are being raised, then Mumbai Police has to answer."

He further emphasised that this case is a public matter now since it affected Mumbai.

A day previous to the interview, Nirpuam posted a similar post questioning the incident. In a post on X, he said, " The doctors said that the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back. Probably he was trapped inside. The operation continued for 6 hours continuously. All this happened on 16th January. Today is 21st January. So fit as soon as you got out of the hospital? In just 5 days? Wonderful ! #SaifAliKhan."

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: What Happened at His Bandra Residence?

On the late night of January 16, at around 2 am, Saif was sleeping in his house along with his family members. An unknown person entered the residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, some family members were present in the house, an official said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

Following the incident, he was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Bandra police reached the spot and launched an investigation, he said, per PTI.

Who is Saif Ali Khan's Attacker?

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, Saif Ali Khan's attacker is a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh and had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and associated with a housekeeping agency, the police have said.

A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

How Did the Attacker Get Past Security in Saif's Building?

The Bangladeshi national arrested for attacking Saif Ali Khan gained entry into the actor's building in Mumbai's Bandra area by scaling its compound wall, and found the security guards sleeping at that time, police said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused at the Satguru Sharan building, where the actor resides. Three days after the attack, the police had arrested Saif Ali Khan's attacker from the neighbouring Thane city.

A police official said, "Both the security guards in the building where actor Saif Ali Khan resides were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall." "As he found both the security guards in deep slumber, the accused entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera has been installed. The accused removed his shoes and kept them in his bag to avoid making any noise and also switched off his phone," he said.

Saif Ali Khan Discharged: Latest Update

After being treated for major injuries from sustaining 6 stabbing wounds, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati hospital on January 20 after undergoing two critical procedures. The 54-year-old actor got into a car after leaving the hospital upon getting discharged and later reached his Satguru Sharan residence in Bandra, located a short distance from Lilavati Hospital.

Fans of the actor were stationed outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him, following his discharge. The actor was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims and was seen shaking hands with friends and neighbours, as he walked towards his den. The dressing on his neck was also visible through his collar.