Published 20:37 IST, January 17th 2025

Saif Stabbing: Suspect Seen at Bandra Station in Changed Clothes Post-Attack, Fresh Photo Surfaces

Another CCTV image of the suspect who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on Thursday has emerged.

New Delhi: Republic World has accessed another CCTV image of the suspect who stabbed Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence on Thursday.  The timestamp on the footage shows the suspect fleeing after assaulting the actor with a knife. Later, the suspect was spotted wearing different clothes — a blue shirt — at Bandra railway station. 

Updated 20:37 IST, January 17th 2025