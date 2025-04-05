Saint Premanand Maharaj's Health Deteriorates, Devotees Pray for Recovery

New Delhi: Saint Premanand Maharaj, revered for his spiritual guidance and devotion, has experienced a sudden decline in health, leaving his followers deeply concerned. The ashram has released an update confirming that Maharaj's condition has worsened, prompting an outpouring of prayers and support from devotees.

Saint Premanand Maharaj's Health Deteriorates

A Spiritual Leader's Routine Interrupted

Known for his nightly padyatra from his residence on Chhatikara Road to Shri Hit Keli Kunj Ashram, Maharaj's health has prevented him from continuing this cherished tradition. Devotees who gathered for his darshan were met with the news of his illness, leading many to pray fervently for his recovery.

Premanand Ji Maharaj

Health Challenges

Maharaj has faced health issues in the past, including kidney problems requiring dialysis. Despite these challenges, he has remained a source of inspiration for his followers. The current situation has heightened concerns, with devotees expressing their hope for his quick recovery.

Community Support

The ashram has become a hub of activity, with devotees offering prayers and organising special rituals for Maharaj's well-being. The spiritual leader's influence extends far beyond the ashram, with people from across the region joining in solidarity.