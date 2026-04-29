Sajjad Lone Accuses BJP, NC, PDP Of 'Match-Fixing' In Rajya Sabha Elections, Calls Democracy A Farce

Leh: In a blistering attack on Jammu and Kashmir’s political establishment, People’s Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajjad Gani Lone accused the BJP, National Conference (NC), and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of colluding in “match-fixing” during the 2025 Rajya Sabha elections.

He alleged that the three parties deliberately violated procedural norms, undermining the sanctity of the electoral process and betraying the trust of Kashmiri voters.

Drawing on his personal experience from the 2015 Rajya Sabha polls, Lone recalled that although his party had no candidate, the ruling coalition requested that they appoint a representative of their choice.

He revealed that the individual who confirmed his vote and that of fellow MLA Advocate Bashir Ahmad Dar was not even an elected legislator, a move he described as highly questionable.

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Lone said that the appointment of polling agents is one of the most critical steps in Rajya Sabha elections. Citing rules recently highlighted through an RTI inquiry, he informed that any party can appoint an agent, whether or not it fields a candidate.

He argued that the failure of NC and PDP to appoint agents was not due to ignorance but amounted to “deliberate inaction”.

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According to Lone, the NC did not press for agents, while the PDP refrained altogether, a silence he interpreted as complicity. He dismissed the notion that these parties were unaware of the rules, suggesting instead that their inaction was calculated to facilitate the BJP’s victory.

He further claimed that RTI findings revealed a larger conspiracy involving the BJP, NC, and PDP, asserting that the BJP could not have secured the Rajya Sabha seat without active support from the other two parties. Lone described this as a coordinated “match-fixing game” played at the expense of democratic principles.

Speaking during a press conference, Lone turned his criticism into a scathing attack on the wider political system, voicing anguish over what he described as the betrayal of Kashmiri voters.