Salim Dola, Dawood’s Associate and Drug Trafficker, Remanded to NCB Custody by Mumbai’s Killa Court

New Delhi: Mohammad Salim Dola, a notorious drug trafficker and close associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was produced before Mumbai’s Killa Court on Thursday. The court remanded him to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) until May 8, marking a major development in a long‑running narcotics case.

Arrest and Transit Remand

Dola, 59, had been absconding since 2023 and was reportedly living in Turkey. Dola was deported from Istanbul to India on Tuesday (April 28), delivering a major setback to the international drug trade. The deportation followed a coordinated operation between Indian intelligence agencies and their international counterparts. Dola was flown to Delhi aboard a special aircraft in the early hours of Tuesday and taken into custody upon arrival at IGI Airport.

Wanted in 2023 Drugs Case

According to NCB officials, Dola was a wanted accused in a 2023 narcotics trafficking case. A chargesheet had already been filed, but he remained on the run until now. The agency stressed that his custodial interrogation is essential to uncover the full extent of his network and links to Dawood Ibrahim’s syndicate.

Court Proceedings

During the hearing, the NCB sought 10 days of custody, citing the need to probe his role in multiple drug trafficking operations. The court allowed his counsel to meet him but remanded him to NCB custody until May 8. Technical reasons prevented the hearing from taking place in the Special NDPS Court, leading to his production before the Killa Court instead.

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International Notice and Ongoing Probe

In March 2024, an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued against Dola at India’s request. He is alleged to have supplied narcotics across multiple states and maintained close ties with Dawood Ibrahim’s international crime syndicate. Officials confirmed that investigations are underway to trace his associates and financial links.

The arrest comes amid intensified efforts by Indian agencies to crack down on transnational drug cartels. Dola’s custody is expected to shed light on the syndicate’s operations and strengthen ongoing prosecutions in related cases.