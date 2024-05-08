Advertisement

New Delhi: Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda has striked a controversy yet again by commenting on the diversity of India's population. He sparked a row stating that individuals in the East resemble those of Chinese descent, while those in the South have features akin to Africans.

"We could hold together a country as diverse as India -- where people on East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa. It doesn't matter. We are all brothers and sisters," said Pitroda during an interview with The Statesman.

Highlighting India as a beacon of democracy globally, Pitroda said that the people of the country have “survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people are living together”. He added, "We all respect different languages, different religions, customs and food," said Pitroda. “That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit.”

Criticising Pitroda's comments, Chief Ministers from BJP-governed states in the North East, including Assam and Manipur, called for an apology from the Congress.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country - we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo!”

This comes days after, Pitroda faced massive backlash after he termed inheritance tax an “interesting idea” and said these are issued that will need to be discussed. Pitroda said, “In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair.”

After the comments snowballed into a controversy Pitroda sought to downplay the issue saying he had only cited inheritance tax in the US as an example. Taking to X, Pitroda said, “Who said 55 per cent will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is BJP and media in panic? I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with policy of any party including congress.”

However, the Congress officially distanced itself from Pitroda's comments saying that they did not reflect the view of the party at all times.