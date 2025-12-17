Samajwadi Party Leader Files Complaint Against Nitish Kumar and Sanjay Nishad Over Alleged Hijab‑Pulling Incident

Patna: A complaint has been lodged at the Kaiserbagh Police Station in Lucknow against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad in connection with the viral hijab video that triggered outrage with political leaders across party lines, condemning Nitish Kumar's actions.

The complaint was submitted by Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana, accompanied by her lawyers, seeking the registration of an FIR and strict legal action against the two leaders.

The complaint pertains to a viral video in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is allegedly seen pulling a Muslim woman's hijab during an official programme where appointment letters were being distributed to newly appointed AYUSH doctors. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from several political leaders, who have called it inappropriate and humiliating.

Speaking to ANI, Sumaiya Rana said the act set a dangerous precedent. "A video of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is going viral on social media in which he is seen pulling down a woman's hijab... For a person holding a constitutional position to behave in this manner means he is encouraging his other workers to engage in similar acts," she said.

Rana also objected to the controversial remarks made by UP minister Sanjay Nishad. Quoting him, she said, "He said, 'Why is there so much controversy over removing a burqa? His hands only touched her face. If his hands had touched somewhere else, what would have happened then?' Based on this, I have filed a complaint."

Advocate Misham Zaidi, who accompanied Rana, said the incident and the subsequent remarks attract serious penal provisions. "He has hurt the modesty of a woman. What Sanjay Nishad has done incites religious sentiments.

