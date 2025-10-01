Samajwadi Party Leader Gayatri Prajapati Attacked in Lucknow Jail; DIG Prison Denies Conspiracy

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Gayatri Prajapati was attacked by a fellow inmate inside Lucknow Jail on Tuesday. The scuffle took place within the jail premises, after which prison authorities launched an internal inquiry.

According to a statement issued by Dr Ramdhani, DIG Prisons, Lucknow Range, the incident occurred after Prajapati allegedly used abusive language towards another inmate, Vishwas Rajput. In response, Vishwas attacked Prajapati using a sharp object inside the cell.

DIG Prisons clarified that the incident was not premeditated and dismissed any speculation of conspiracy. “There was no conspiracy; this was an accidental incident triggered by a verbal altercation,” he stated.

He confirmed that Prajapati sustained minor injuries and received medical attention. The prison administration is reviewing CCTV footage and conducting an internal inquiry with the help of other inmates to ensure transparency in the investigation.