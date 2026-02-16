Samajwadi Party Leader Killed As High Mast Pole Collapses Onto Car In UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: A Samajwadi Party leader lost his life on Sunday after a high mast light pole being installed near a petrol pump collapsed onto his moving car in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. According to reports, the deceased, identified as Lal Bahadur Yadav, was a local SP leader who died on the spot after the pole collapsed onto his car, just a few hundred metres away from his residence. The accident, which took place in a busy market area, was captured on CCTV.

According to police sources, Lal Bahadur Yadav (48) was travelling from Babuganj towards Pratapgarh city in his car when the accident occurred barely 500 metres from his home. The nearly 65-foot-high high mast pole of the petrol pump, reportedly weighing around 40 quintals, was being erected with the help of a crane in front of the petrol pump. During the installation, the crane's strap suddenly snapped, causing the heavy structure to fall directly onto Lal Bahadur's vehicle.

One of the locals stated, "I was standing nearby when I heard a loud crash. I turned around to see the pole falling onto the car. It was a terrible sight…..We rushed to the spot, broke open the car door, and pulled him out. He was badly injured and bleeding profusely."

After the incident, Lal Bahadur was immediately taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead. "He was a kind and gentle soul, always willing to help others. This is a huge loss for our family," said a family member.

The police have recorded the matter and launched an inquiry to examine safety arrangements and possible negligence.

According to information, Lal Bahadur Yadav was a PWD contractor by profession and also held a country liquor contract. He had contested the Antu Nagar Panchayat elections twice but lost on both occasions. He was the eldest among three brothers and a sister, and is survived by four daughters and a son.

