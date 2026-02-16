CCTV Captures Tragic Accident In UP: Samajwadi Party Leader Crushed To Death As High-Mast Light Pole Collapses On Moving Car

Pratapgarh: A horrifying accident claimed the life of a local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader on Sunday, February 15, after a massive high-mast light pole collapsed onto his moving vehicle in the Babuganj market area.

The victim, identified as Lal Bahadur Yadav (48), was killed instantly when the heavy iron structure crushed his SUV just a few hundred meters from his residence.

The Incident

Workers were in the process of erecting a nearly 65-foot-high high-mast pole at a local petrol pump using a hydraulic crane.

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary police reports, the strap of the crane snapped while the pole, estimated to weigh approximately 4,000 kg (40 quintals), was being positioned.

Advertisement

The massive column toppled directly onto the Amethi–Pratapgarh highway, striking Yadav’s Hyundai Creta as he was driving toward Pratapgarh city for personal work.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the force of the impact; the front of the car was completely flattened, while the rear wheels were lifted nearly two feet into the air.

Advertisement

Rescue Efforts and Outrage

Residents and shopkeepers rushed to the scene immediately after the deafening crash. They managed to pry open the mangled doors to pull Yadav out. He was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC), but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Residents and family members have alleged gross negligence, pointing out that no traffic diversions or safety barricades were in place despite the hazardous nature of the installation work on a busy road.

Profile of the Deceased

Lal Bahadur Yadav was a well-known figure in Pratapgarh. Beyond his association with the Samajwadi Party, he was a PWD contractor and a businessman in the liquor and coal sectors.

He had contested the Antu Nagar Panchayat elections twice. He is survived by his wife and five children, including four daughters.

Police Action

Following a complaint by the victim's brother, an FIR has been registered against the petrol pump owner and the installation team for negligence.