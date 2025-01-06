Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Fine For Electricity Theft

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ziaur Rahman Barq is in fresh legal trouble after failing to meet the 15-day deadline set by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to pay a fine of Rs 1.91 crore for alleged electricity theft at his residence. The deadline expired on January 4, and Barq has not made any payment. Now, further legal action is being taken into the matter.

According to Naveen Gautam, the Executive Engineer of UPPCL in Sambhal, the power department had issued a fine notice in December 2023, after an inspection revealed tampering with electricity meters at Barq’s home. The executive engineer confirmed that the next step will be issuing a recovery certificate (RC) in the next few days and requesting the district revenue department to collect the fine along with any interest that has accumulated.

“The 15-day deadline has passed, and no payment has been received. We will proceed with the recovery process,” Gautam said.

In addition to the fine, the power connection at Barq’s residence will remain disconnected until the amount is paid. Barq was booked under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which deals with power theft and unauthorised use of electricity. Barq’s father, Mamlukur Rehman Barq, was also booked for allegedly threatening government officials during the inspection of their home.

This is not the only legal issue Barq is facing. He is also named in a separate FIR related to a violent incident that took place during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque in Sambhal on November 24. The FIR alleges that Barq incited violence among the crowd, which led to the deaths of four people. In connection with this, the Allahabad High Court recently stayed Barq’s arrest, although the court did not quash the FIR.