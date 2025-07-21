Samastipur Woman Takes Own Life And Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter Alleging Molestation By Brother-In-Law

Samastipur: In Bihar's Samastipur district, a woman allegedly took her own life along with her six-year-old daughter, alleging molestation and harassment by her brother-in-law. The incident occurred in Vasudevpuram village under Kalyanpur police station located in Samastipur and has left everyone shocked in the village. The police have initiated a probe in the matter.

According to the family, the deceased woman, identified as Suman Devi, who was married to Roshan Chaudhary seven years ago, strangled her daughter Aradhya Kumari before taking her own life.

The incident has prompted the Samastipur police to take legal action. According to Suman's sister, Santoshi, Suman had been subjected to harassment and abuse by her husband and in-laws. She had also accused her brother-in-law, identified as Gulshan, of molestation, which allegedly led to further harassment and taunts from her family members.

The family members stated that the allegations of abuse and harassment against Suman Devi were disturbing. According to Santoshi, Suman had informed her husband and in-laws about the inappropriate behaviour of her brother-in-law, but instead of supporting her, her husband and in-laws blamed and taunted her. The family claimed that women in the neighbourhood also taunted and harassed Suman, leaving her socially isolated.

The deceased's father, Dinesh Chaudhary, has corroborated the allegations of abuse and harassment. He stated that Suman had initially been happy after her marriage and had given birth to two children. However, problems began when she accused her brother-in-law of molestation. Despite informing her husband and in-laws, the family allegedly blamed and taunted her instead of addressing the issue.

The local police have initiated an investigation into the deaths, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the brother-in-law, Gulshan, who has been accused of molestation, has fled from the house, and the police are working to apprehend him.