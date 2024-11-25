Sambhal On Boil as 4 Killed Amid Protest Over Mosque Survey; SP MP, Son Booked for 'Conspiracy'

Sambhal: A day after the violent clash in Sambhal that resulted in four deaths, Uttar Pradesh Police have booked Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman and his son for ‘conspiring and rioting’ in connection with the violence that erupted during the Supreme Court-ordered mosque survey.

The survey was part of an investigation into claims that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. The situation turned violent when an angry mob started pelting the survey team with stones, leading to chaos and widespread unrest in the area.

The survey had been ordered after a petition claimed that a Harihar temple once stood at the site, which was partially dismantled by Mughal emperor Babur. Hundreds of locals gathered to protest, and despite heavy police deployment, the situation escalated quickly. Police made multiple appeals for calm, but these went unheeded. To control the situation, authorities had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The district administration has also imposed a ban on outsiders entering Sambhal until December 1 to maintain peace.

What We Know So Far About Sambhal Clashes