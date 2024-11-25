Published 11:52 IST, November 25th 2024
Sambhal On Boil as 4 Killed Amid Protest Over Mosque Survey; SP MP, Son Booked for 'Conspiracy'
The situation turned violent when an angry mob started pelting the survey team with stones, leading to chaos and widespread unrest in the area.
Sambhal: A day after the violent clash in Sambhal that resulted in four deaths, Uttar Pradesh Police have booked Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman and his son for ‘conspiring and rioting’ in connection with the violence that erupted during the Supreme Court-ordered mosque survey.
The survey was part of an investigation into claims that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple. The situation turned violent when an angry mob started pelting the survey team with stones, leading to chaos and widespread unrest in the area.
The survey had been ordered after a petition claimed that a Harihar temple once stood at the site, which was partially dismantled by Mughal emperor Babur. Hundreds of locals gathered to protest, and despite heavy police deployment, the situation escalated quickly. Police made multiple appeals for calm, but these went unheeded. To control the situation, authorities had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
The district administration has also imposed a ban on outsiders entering Sambhal until December 1 to maintain peace.
What We Know So Far About Sambhal Clashes
- Violent Clashes During Mosque Survey: Clashes erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on November 24 during a Supreme Court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. An angry mob pelted the survey team with stones, turning the situation violent.
- Supreme Court-Ordered Survey: The survey was conducted following a petition claiming that the mosque was originally a Harihar temple, allegedly dismantled partially by Mughal emperor Babar.
- Heavy Police Deployment: Despite initial heavy deployment, police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob as the situation worsened. Appeals for calm by authorities were unsuccessful.
- 4 Dead, 30 Injured: The violence resulted in four deaths and left around 30 people injured, including 20 policemen.
- Weapons Recovered from Detained People: At least 15 people, including two women, have been detained. Weapons, including firearms, were recovered from the suspects. Police are checking mobile phones to investigate any conspiracy.
- Internet Suspension and Restrictions: A 24-hour internet suspension was ordered in the district to prevent rumors. The administration has barred outsiders, including social organizations and public representatives, from entering Sambhal until December 1.
- Schools Shut, Shops Closed: Schools up to Class 12 have been shut as a precaution. Shops in the area remained closed due to routine Monday practices, though no formal restrictions were imposed.
