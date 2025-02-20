Target Was To Assassinate Hindu Side Lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain: Sambhal Riot Accused Big Confession

A file photo showing scenes in Sambal after violence broke out during a mosque's survey. | Image: Screen Grab

Sambhal: Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi on Thursday made a big disclosure saying one of the accused rioter named Ghulam confessed that the November 24 riots were pre-planned and their target was to assassinate Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

Speaking to media, Sambhal SP said one of the arsonist has confessed that the riots were pre-planned. Their plan was to assassinate Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain.

The rioter further revealed that they were provided weapons along with a photograph. “By targeting the Hindu side lawyer, their plane was to incite violence across the country,” the Sambhal SP informed.

The accused also told police they were told by the leaders that by doing so they will become famous.

According to UP police, Ghulam was the key accused in the murder of four youths who died during the riots.

Why violence broke out in Sambal?

Widespread violence including stone pelting was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on November 24 after a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited the town to examine Mughal-era Mosque.

Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain was also present in the town along with ASI team and police officials when the violence broke out.

According to another accused who was arrested in Sambhal violence named Warris had revealed that the conspiracy to assassinate Vishnu Shankar Jain was hatched by Shariq Satha while the weapons were provided by henchman Mulla Afroz.

Warris accused that Vishnu Shankar Jain had allegedly insulted the prophet, however, there is no evidence to suggest that the Hindu side lawyer committed any such act.

At least four youths were killed and many more injured in the violence. A total of 27 people have been arrested in the violence episode so far.