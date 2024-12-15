Sambhal SP and DM Offer Prayers at Newly Discovered Shiv-Hanuman Temple

Sambhal: Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya offered prayers at the newly uncovered Shiv-Hanuman Temple in the district on Sunday.

The temple, which had been hidden under encroachments for years, was rediscovered during a drive to remove illegal structures.

Earlier in the day, amid ongoing tensions, the regional administration launched an anti-encroachment drive to clear public spaces of unauthorised constructions.

According to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, the operation targets public area encroachments and has been actively conducted in Chandauli for the past two months as well.

"The anti-encroachment drive is focused on clearing encroachments from public spaces. A similar drive has been running in Chandauli for the last two months. Additionally, a campaign against electricity theft is underway in Sambhal," she said.

On Saturday morning, an anti-encroachment operation was conducted in the Shahi Jama Masjid area. Speaking to ANI, DM Pensiya stated, "In the morning, we checked whether loudspeakers were contributing to unnecessary noise pollution. During the inspection, widespread electricity theft was discovered. Around 15 to 20 houses and religious places were found to be involved. At a mosque, we found 59 fans, a fridge, a washing machine, and approximately 25 to 30 light points, all with the meter switched off. An intensive checking campaign is ongoing."

Meanwhile, the Shiv-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, which had been closed since 1978, has been reopened. The temple premises were cleaned, and electricity connections were restored on Sunday. CCTV cameras have also been installed for security purposes. Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed that the temple had been reopened after 46 years. He explained that the temple had remained closed due to the absence of a resident priest.

Sambhal Circle Officer (SO) Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, who was part of the inspection team, said, "We received information about encroachment in the area. Upon inspection, we discovered the temple."

Police personnel have been deployed outside the Shiv-Hanuman Temple, which reopened after 46 years, and an aarti was conducted earlier today (Sunday) morning.