'Same DNA': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Draws Parallels Between Sambhal and Bangladesh

New Delhi: Amid the political storm over the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew a parallel between the UP city and Bangladesh saying that the people causing such violence and social divisions have the same DNA.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ramayan Mela at Ram Katha Park, CM Yogi said, "Remember what Babur's man did in Ayodhya Kumbh 500 years ago. The same thing happened in Sambhal, and the same is happening in Bangladesh. The nature of the three and their DNA is the same."

"If someone believes that this is happening in Bangladesh, then the same elements are here too waiting to hand you over. They have made full arrangements to break the social unity. Some of the people talking about this are such who have property abroad. If a crisis happens here, they will run away and leave others here to die," the Chief Minister continued.

These comments come as massive violence erupted in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh with stone pelting on November 24 after a survey team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the district, to survey the mosque. The violence and unrest escalated to the extent that the police were made to use tear gas and fire gunshots in the air to stop the violence.

Speaking to ANI, DGP Prashant Kumar said, "A survey is being conducted in Sambhal on the orders of the court. Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Police and senior officers are present on the spot. The situation is under control, the police will identify the stone pelters and take appropriate legal action."

Bangladesh on Boil Again

Fresh unrest erupted in Bangladesh after former ISKCON priest Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested at Dhaka airport and denied bail, prompting protests across the country.

Following this, India reacted strongly river the arrest saying, We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das."