Samir Modi Breaks Silence On Rape Charges – Check Statement

Samir Modi, founder and managing director of Modicare and brother of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, was arrested on Thursday evening at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Police confirmed. The arrest follows a complaint lodged by a woman alleging rape and criminal intimidation.



Complaint Filed on September 10

The FIR in the case was registered on September 10, 2025, at PS New Friends Colony. The complainant, described as a “grown-up lady” in court documents, claimed she had been in a relationship with Samir Modi since 2019.



Counsel Rejects Allegations as ‘False’

In a statement issued after the arrest, Modi’s counsel strongly denied the charges.

“Today Samir Modi was detained at the airport pursuant to LOC request made by PS New Friends Colony. Later he was arrested on false charges of rape. On production in court he has been remanded to one day police custody,” the counsel said.



The lawyer further alleged that the accusations were fabricated to extort money.



“The complaint is based on false and concocted facts and the allegations have been made with the ulterior motive of extracting money from Samir Modi,” the statement added.



Claim of Extortion and Prior Complaints

According to the defence, Modi had filed complaints on August 8 and 13, 2025, against the same woman for alleged extortion and blackmail. His counsel claimed that WhatsApp chats submitted to authorities revealed the complainant had demanded Rs 50 crore from Modi.



‘Abuse of Law’ and Call for Privacy

The statement criticized the Delhi Police for acting in haste.

“This is a clear case of abuse of the provisions of law and also hasty acts of the police in making an arrest without verifying the facts,” the counsel said.