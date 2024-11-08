Published 11:32 IST, November 8th 2024
Samosas, Cakes for Himachal Chief Minister Served to His Security Staff, CID Probe Ordered
After this incident, the BJP slammed the Sukhu govt saying the Congress is only concerned about the CM's samosa and not the state's development.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Shimla: A CID probe has been ordered by the Himachal Pradesh government into the incident wherein samosas and cakes meant to be served for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were rather served to his security staff.
As per media reports, the incident dating to October 21 took place when Sukhu visited the CID headquarters 'anti-government', an official claimed that it had been done under a set agenda.
Reports suggest that at least three boxes of samosas were brought from a five-star hotel as a refreshment that was to be served to Sukhu, who visited the -probe agency's headquarters to attend an event. However, as per the enquiry report filed by a sen ior official stated that the snack was served to his security staff.
Following this incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) in the state took potshots at the Sukhu government saying that the Congress is only concerned about the CM's samosa and not the state's development.
BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma in a statement issued on Thursday said, "The government is not concerned about the development of the state and its only concern seems to be the Chief Minister's Samosa. This incident has become a topic of discussion in the political circles of Himachal Pradesh. In fact, the government machinery is embarrassed due to such coordination problems in a programme related to a VVIP like the Chief Minister."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:32 IST, November 8th 2024