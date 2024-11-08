Samosas, Cakes for Himachal Chief Minister Served to His Security Staff, CID Probe Ordered

Shimla: A CID probe has been ordered by the Himachal Pradesh government into the incident wherein samosas and cakes meant to be served for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were rather served to his security staff.

As per media reports, the incident dating to October 21 took place when Sukhu visited the CID headquarters 'anti-government', an official claimed that it had been done under a set agenda.

Reports suggest that at least three boxes of samosas were brought from a five-star hotel as a refreshment that was to be served to Sukhu, who visited the -probe agency's headquarters to attend an event. However, as per the enquiry report filed by a sen ior official stated that the snack was served to his security staff.

Following this incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) in the state took potshots at the Sukhu government saying that the Congress is only concerned about the CM's samosa and not the state's development.