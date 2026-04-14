JDU Era Ends: Bihar Get its First BJP CM, Samrat Chaudhary to Take Oath Tomorrow

Bihar: Samrat Choudhary has been declared Bihar’s new Chief Minister and is set to take oath tomorrow(15th April) at 11 am. This marks the first time a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the Chief Minister’s post in Bihar. The party, long a crucial force in the state’s coalition politics, is now poised to take charge of the government on its own. Earlier, the state was led by Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), who governed in alliance with the NDA. Nitish Kumar served as Chief Minister for most of the past two decades. Notably, in November, he was sworn in for a record 10th term after the Janata Dal (United) and its allies, notably the Bharatiya Janata Party, won 202 of 243 seats in the assembly elections.

BJP's Central Observer for Bihar and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announces that Samrat Choudhary has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary, the son of senior activist Shakuni Choudhary, has developed his political career by effectively climbing through the ranks despite obstacles.

He entered politics in 1990, beginning as an assistant minister in Rabri Devi's administration. He strengthened his status throughout time, becoming an MLA from the Parbatta constituency in 2000 and again in 2010, as well as assuming ministerial responsibilities in 2014.

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In 2018, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, which marked a turning point moment for him. His rise within the party was swift, he went on to become the state president, later serving as Deputy Chief Minister, and emerged as one of the key faces of the BJP in Bihar.

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