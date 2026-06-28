Samruddhi Expressway Fatal Collision: Speeding Car Rams Parked Lorry Near Amravati, 5 Of Family Killed

Amravati: At least 5 people from the same family were killed on Sunday after their speeding car collided with a parked container lorry on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. According to reports, the crash took place near the Dhamangaon Railway area, along the stretch of expressway that connects Nagpur to Mumbai.

The sources claimed that the impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled. The police and the firefighters rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The police confirmed that all 5 occupants had died on the spot. The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns over speeding and road safety on the high-speed corridor.

The district officials stated that the police and rescue teams were dispatched immediately after receiving information about the accident. The police have also registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and initiated a probe to establish the exact circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

According to preliminary details shared by the police, the deceased included two men, two women and a young girl. All 5 were members of the same family and hailed from Chandrapur district.

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Sharing the details regarding the deadly crash, the police stated that the car was en route from Nagpur towards Mumbai when it struck the stationary truck ahead of it on the Samruddhi Highway, which runs through Dhamangaon Railway Tehsil in Amravati. The force of the crash was so powerful that it left the car entirely destroyed from the front

On information, the police and other emergency services rushed to the spot and began rescue and relief operations. The bodies were later recovered from the wreckage and sent for further procedures as part of the ongoing inquiry.

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The fatal accident has triggered the locals to raise concerns over vehicle speeds and enforcement on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. They pointed out that although CCTV cameras are installed along the expressway, they have not proved effective in curbing excessive speed.

Following the crash, there have been renewed calls for more stringent police monitoring and stronger measures to control speeding on the route. The locals have stressed that without stricter surveillance and enforcement, the risk of similar tragedies remains high.