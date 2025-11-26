Samvidhan Diwas: Indian Constitution Is Preserved In Nitrogen Gas Chamber- Here's Why

New Delhi: India celebrates Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on November 26 every year. Decorated by Shantiniketan artists and written by Prem Behari Narain Raizada, the priceless documents are now preserved in a state-of-the-art nitrogen chamber in Parliament.

It was in 1994 when India, following United States' suite, decided to place the Constitution in a specially designed gas chamber at the Library of the Parliament House, created in collaboration with India's National Physical Laboratory and the Getty Institute of America.

Why It Needs Protection

With beautifully illustrated pages and decorated under the guidance of Nandalal Bose, the Constitution of India is unique. The Indian Constitution is the longest of any sovereign country in the world. It has a Preamble, 22 parts with 448 articles, 12 schedules, five appendices and 115 amendments.

As the Constitution is a physical artifact made of paper and ink, thereby it is open to damage over time. The Constitution written in black ink oxidises over time thus the chamber, in order preserve it maintains humidity around 50 grams per cubic meter. The nitrogen-filled airtight display case contains less than 1 per cent oxygen. The paper could further be degraded if exposed to air, humidity, dust, or microbes and even cause the ink to fade or oxidise, thus it is preserved in a Nitrogen Gas Chamber.

Science Behind Preservation

As the paper is composed of cellulose, air pollutants and acids can break these chains and weaken the paper. The nitrogen chamber where the Constitution is saved stops acid-hydrolysis, ensuring long term-preservation. Exposure to oxygen is also reduced and any sort of chemical damage, microbial decay, insect attack is also checked. Humidity and temperature inside the chamber are carefully controlled.

Helium used earlier

Reportedly, Helium-filled chambers were used initially but they were replaced with the nitrogen-filled ones in 1994 owing to maintenance and leakage issue. Under strict climate control and regular monitoring, the Hindi and English copies of the handwritten Constitution rest safely in this chamber inside the Parliament Library.

