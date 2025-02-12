‘Sanatan Dharma Does Not Impose Its Views On Anyone’: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi said there was a time when it seemed that Sanatan Dharma was fading away. However, he noted that it was Adi Shankaracharya, who revived it. | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: Sanatan Dharma does not impose its views on anyone, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath While addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, CM Yogi said, "The amount of freedom that Sanatan Dharma gives to live life is not seen in any other religion.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the historical significance of the tradition, stating that there was a time when it seemed that Sanatan Dharma was fading away. However, he noted that it was Adi Shankaracharya, who revived and reinvigorated this ancient tradition, ensuring its survival and relevance through centuries.