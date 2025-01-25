It's Certain That Sanatan Govt's Will Be Formed All Over India: Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, days ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, has said it's certain that Sanatan government will be formed all over India and those who will oppose them cannot get power.

When asked whether he will be joining the BJP, Pramod Krishnam said that whether he joins them or not, he has already joined the Prime Minister of India.

On Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) call to Hindu families to have at least 3 children, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, “As far as the issue of having children is concerned, it is a matter of family and personal feelings of the person. But in my opinion, population control and UCC are important. A person born in India should first be an Indian, his method of worship is a different matter. If someone has 10 children, I should have 20 - I do not agree with this mentality.”