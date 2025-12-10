Sandeshkali Case: Key Witness Against Shahjahan Sheikh Hit by Truck on Way to Court; Aide of Sheikh Allegedly Behind The Wheels | Image: X

Sandeshkali: The Sandeshkhali case has taken a dramatic turn after the key witness, Bhola Ghosh, was set to testify today but was reportedly hit by a truck on his way to court on the Basanti Highway, leading to severe injuries. According to reports, Bhola’s son, Satyajit Ghosh, and the car’s driver, Shahanoor Molla, died at the scene.

The driver who was behind the wheel of the truck has been allegedly identified as an aide of the suspended Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, who is currently serving his sentence in Basirhat Correctional Home in West Bengal for his involvement in the 2024 attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali.

Wednesday's (December 10th, 2025) incident involved a collision between a private car carrying the witness, Bhola Ghosh, and his son to court and an empty truck. According to locals, the truck dragged the private vehicle and dumped it in a nearby water body. While the truck was later found floating over the water body beside the highway, the driver fled the scene.

How is the truck driver connected to Sheikh?

The accident occurred as Bhola Ghosh was making his way to the court to testify against Shahjahan Sheikh. Sheikh was facing charges related to land grabs, assault, and sexual violence in the Sandeshkhali area. The police are yet to officially confirm the driver’s identity and intent, but the timing and the alleged connection have raised concerns about it being an attempt to silence the witness.

Survivors speak out

Rekha Patra, who was among the first bravehearts of Sandeshkhali who raised her voice against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual harassment and land grabbing, spoke exclusively to Republic. She expressed concern and suggested that the incident confirms that powerful political connections are being used to undermine the legal process. "This proves what we have feared all along," Patra stated. “They are trying to crush us and prevent justice from being served. When a key witness is hit just before testifying, it shows how desperate the Sheikh’s network is to silence the truth," she added.

Central intervention

The incident has triggered massive public outrage, with the opposition leaders demanding urgent central intervention, protection for all witnesses, and a thorough investigation into the alleged accident.