North 24 Parganas: West Bengal's Sandeshkhali continues to be a boiling point for the past few days. Protesters are urging for immediate arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) Shahjahan Sheikh, who is accused of sexual assault and land grab by several women. On Monday, the Basirhat Court sent close aides of Sheikh, Shiba Prasad Hazra, and Ajit Maity to 6-day and 5-day police custody each. After the Calcutta High Court urged for Sheikh's arrest, the Mamata Government welcomed the decision and said that the absconding leader would be arrested in 7 days.

Here are all the latest updates from the day regarding Sandeshkhali:

After Left Leader Nirapada Sardar Gets Bail, Kolkata HC Comes Down Heavily on Mamata's Police Once Again

Baseless and biased: TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai's Letter to Mamata on Sandeshkhali violence

On Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over Sandeshkhali violence, TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “What Chhattisgarh CM (Vishnu Deo Sai) has done is cheap politics. He should concentrate on his own state. In Sandeshkhali case, there is no agitation against the state government, the problem is related to only a few people. He (Vishnu Deo Sai) should have written to his Delhi-based leaders against Suvendu Adhikari for his statement. Instead, he has written a baseless and biased letter to Mamata Banerjee.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh defends Bengal Police, Says “Shahjahan Sheikh will be brought to justice”

“The West Bengal Police is acting, will act and will continue to act. The government is right there on the ground, complaints have been recorded and land is being returned to the aggrieved parties. The law is being upheld and justice will be delivered. Shahjahan Sheikh will be brought to justice", Sagarika Ghosh said.

BJP Plans Sit-In Dharma in Sandeshkhali Row

Mamata Banerjee bites dust again.



Calcutta High Court has overruled Kolkata Police's discriminatory order barring BJP from holding a sit-in-dharna against the sexual exploitation, landgrab, intimidation and violence perpetrated by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali.

BJP Files Writ Petition

BJP had planned a sit-in demonstration at Gandhiji’s statue, Maidan. Although, the army authorities granted NOC for the same, the Jt. CP (Hq), Kolkata Police, rejected it.

Against such rejection, a writ petition has been filed (Pranoy Roy v. State of West Bengal & Ors.), which is appearing as item no. 27 before Hon’ble Justice Kausik Chanda’s Bench today.

Calcutta HC Allows BJP to Sit in Dharna But on Conditions

The Calcutta High Court has allowed the BJP to sit in dharna but is subjected to conditions. Justice Kaushik Chanda directed that the party can sit on Feb 28 and 29. Dharna can be held from 10 am to 6 pm

As per the conditions, litigants should take care that the examinees do not face any problems.

Dharna can be held with 150 people.

The use of mics is prohibited.

The justice added that the prosecutors will ensure that no illegal activity takes place.

No Communication Between Mamata Govt and Police: Locket Chatterjee

Amidst ongoing violence in the Sandeshkhali region, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said, "Mamata government just want to extend the matter till Lok Sabha, so they are not arresting Shahjahan. She added that the Bengal government wants 30 per cent votes so they are intentionally hiding Shahjahan.

She further added, "Is there no communication between Mamata and police? Now police in the court has said that there are rape cases registered. The DGP itself have said that it was their mistake."

Why isn't he arrested: BJP Leader Prem Shukla on Shahjahan Sheikh

The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the ongoing violence in Sandeshkhali. BJP leader Prem Shukla, while taking a swipe at absconding TMC leader Sheikh, asked, "The FIR names Shahjahan Sheikh. Why isn't he arrested?"

He further added that 800 cases have been registered against Sheikh so far.

Hitting back at the Mamata government, Shukla asked, "Why does Mamata Banerjee have so much sympathy for Shahjahan Sheikh? Why is the West Bengal government so scared of arresting him?"

Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Writes to Mamata Banerjee Urging for Actions Against Culprits Involved in Crime Against Women

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday wrote a letter to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urging actions against culprits involved in sexual assaults against tribal women in Sandeshkhali.

Taking to X, the CM said, "Incidents like brutal rape of more than 50 women of tribal community and snatching of tribal land in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal are shameful. I am sending a letter to the Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms. @MamataOfficial regarding strictest action against the culprits involved in the crime. Hope Mamata ji will take cognizance of this letter and do justice to the victims of West Bengal."

पश्चिम बंगाल के संदेशखाली में 50 से अधिक जनजाति समुदाय की महिलाओं से नृशंस दुष्कर्म, आदिवासियों की जमीन छीनने जैसी घटनायें शर्मनाक है।



वारदात में लिप्त दोषियों के विरुद्ध कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई को लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री सुश्री @MamataOfficial को पत्र प्रेषित कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/YxmqsGx5oW — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai)

Didn't Break Any Rule, Says Arrested ISF MLA Siddique

"I do not know why they have arrested me. This is several kilometres away from Sandeshkhali. I was going to Sandeshkhali to meet the villagers there. I did not break any rule or anything," ISF MLA Naushad Siddique told reporters.

ISF MLA Naushad Siddique Arrested

West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested ISF MLA Nausad Siddique near the Science City area here while he was on his way to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, an official said.

The officer added that Siddique was arrested under preventive laws.

This comes a day after Trinamool Congress leader Ajit Maity was arrested on Monday.

Arrest Him Immediately: WB Governor C V Ananda Bose

After the Calcutta High Court directed the police to arrest TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose asked the state government to file a fresh report against the absconding TMC leader.

He wrote to the govt, “In the light of the decision of the Calcutta High Court, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali incidents, Shajahan Sheikh, may be arrested immediately, failing which reasons for the same may be reported within 72 hours.”

"The veracity of a reported incident of a child being thrown by miscreants may be looked into and if found to be correct, strict action may be taken and report submitted," the letter further read.

FIR Filed Against Sheikh: Basirhat SP HM Rehman

On Monday, Basirhat SP HM Rehman said that they have filed a fresh FIR against Sheikh and will take action accordingly.